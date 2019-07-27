Four Turkish nationals abducted last week in the central Nigerian state of Kwara have been rescued, the police said on Friday.
The Turkish were kidnapped at gunpoint by six armed men, the police statement said, adding that no ransom was paid for their release.
Kidnapping for ransom is rife in Nigeria with foreigners and high-profile Nigerians frequently targeted.
In a separate incident last week, pirates marauded a cargo ship off Nigeria’s coast and kidnapped 10 Turkish sailors.
