US President Donald Trump on Friday said he agreed to drop the threat of economic sanctions against Guatemala after the country said it would implement new measures aimed at reducing US asylum claims from migrants fleeing Honduras and El Salvador.
The Trump administration has grappled with a surge of mainly Central American migrants claiming asylum at the United States’ southern border with Mexico, an influx that has made it difficult for Trump to restrict immigration as he promised when he was elected.
Many of his initiatives have been blocked by court orders, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said the group would likely challenge the Guatemala agreement in court.
Nearly 200,000 people traveling in families from El Salvador and Honduras have been apprehended at the US border since October, with most passing through Guatemala and Mexico along the way.
Mexico agreed last month to deploy troops to try to stanch the flow after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on exports.
Trump had pushed for Guatemala to sign a so-called safe third country agreement to require asylum seekers passing through on their way to the United States to first pursue safe haven in Guatemala.
When an initial agreement fell through last week, Trump had threatened to impose tariffs, ban travelers and hit remittances with fees.
On Friday, he watched as acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan signed an agreement with Guatemala’s minister of government, Enrique Antonio Degenhart, in the Oval Office.
“They’re doing what we’ve asked them to do,” Trump told reporters, calling Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales a “terrific guy.”
“We have other great countries who are going to be signing on also,” he said, without providing further details.
Morales said on Facebook that the agreement had headed off the threat of “drastic sanctions.”
Guatemala’s Constitutional Court had ruled that a safe third country deal could not be signed without prior approval from the country’s Congress, which is on a summer recess.
The Guatemalan government said in a statement that Friday’s deal - which it did not call a safe third country pact - would allow its citizens to apply for temporary visas to work in the US agricultural sector, and in the medium- to long-term, would allow for work visas for the construction and service sectors.
McAleenan said there were still “several procedural steps” required in both countries to ratify the deal and put it into effect, which he said he expected would occur in coming weeks.
