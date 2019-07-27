Hong Kong police say a man has been arrested for hurting another with a knife in the area where a pro-democracy protest is scheduled to kick off.

A police spokeswoman said Saturday that the man was suspected of common assault.

Protesters have started gathering in Yuen Long, where a mob brutally attacked people in a commuter rail station last Sunday. Saturday’s demonstration, which has been banned by police, is intended as a show of defiance against the unknown assailants, who beat dozens of people and wore white in apparent opposition to the protesters’ trademark black.

Massive demonstrations began in Hong Kong last month against an extradition bill, which has since been suspended. Protesters’ demands include direct elections, the dissolution of the current legislature and an investigation into alleged police brutality.

Tear gas

Riot police fired tear gas on Saturday at protesters marching through a Hong Kong town near the Chinese border to rally against suspected triad gangs who beat up pro-democracy demonstrators there last weekend.

Images broadcast on multiple television stations showed repeated rounds of tear gas fired at the crowds in Yuen Long after tense standoffs with protesters, some of whom were throwing projectiles at police and had surrounded a police van.

Last Update: Saturday, 27 July 2019 KSA 12:29 - GMT 09:29