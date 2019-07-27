Police in Moscow said Saturday they had arrested more than 1,000 people during opposition protests over the handling of upcoming elections in the Russian capital.

In all, “1,074 people have been arrested for a variety of offenses during an unauthorized demonstration in the center of the capital”, police officials were quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Although the election to select members of Moscow city’s parliament is not a national one, opposition activists view it as an opportunity to try to gain a foothold in the Russian capital where Kremlin-backed candidates have proved less popular in the past than in other parts of the country.

(With Reuters)

