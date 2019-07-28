Talks between Myanmar and Rohingya leaders will be extended after “positive” discussions about the refugees’ return to their homeland, Bangladesh officials said Sunday.

Some 740,000 Rohingya fled a 2017 crackdown by Myanmar’s military and joined another 200,000 already living in squalid conditions in nearly three dozen camps in Bangladesh’s coastal Cox’s Bazar district.

The two nations signed a repatriation deal two years ago but so far virtually no Rohingya have volunteered to go back to Myanmar, where the group has faced decades of repression.

The delegation, led by the country’s permanent foreign secretary U Myint Thu, arrived at Cox’s Bazar district on Saturday to “explain the preparations” for the Rohingyas’ return to northern Rakhine state.

“We have in principle agreed to discuss further on three areas,” Thu told reporters after the group -- which included other representatives from Southeast Asian nations -- visited the world’s largest refugee settlement Kutupalong.

The three areas are extending the dialogue between the two parties, involving delegates from Southeast Asian nations in the discussions, and holding talks with Bangladeshi ministries over the repatriation of Hindu and Christian Rohingyas.

Bangladesh refugee commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam said the talks were “positive”.

“If the refugees continue to press for talks, they (Myanmar) will listen. It is exactly what is happening now,” he said.

Rohingya Muslim community leader Mohib Ullah said he told the delegation people wanted citizenship, safety, and security as preconditions for their return to Rakhine.

They also wanted to return to their villages and not to camps constructed by the government, he added.

“They patiently listened to us. We requested them to return with an answer after two months and to continue the talks,” he told AFP.

Myanmar so far denies the minority citizenship and refers to them as “Bengalis” – inferring that the Rohingya are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Last Update: Sunday, 28 July 2019 KSA 18:12 - GMT 15:12