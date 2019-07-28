Britain’s Conservative Party has opened up a 10-point lead over the opposition Labour Party after Boris Johnson took over as prime minister, an opinion poll published on Saturday showed.



The YouGov poll for the Sunday Times newspaper put Johnson’s Conservatives on 31%, up six percentage points from the previous poll, while Labour was on 21%, up two points.



The Liberal Democrats were down three points on 20% and the new Brexit Party, led by veteran eurosceptic Nigel Farage, was down four points on 13%.



YouGov questioned 1,697 adults on July 25 and 26.

