A US airstrike killed a facilitator for an ISIS-aligned militia in northern Somalia, a statement from the American military's Africa Command said on Sunday.
There were no further details given about Saturday's hit in the northern Golis mountain region.
Somalia's main extremist insurgency, al-Shabaab, has sworn allegiance to al-Qaeda and has frequently fought with a splinter militia in the north that has pledged allegiance to ISIS.
The United States carries out regular airstrikes in Somalia in support of a weak, United Nations-backed government in Mogadishu, which has fought al-Shabaab for years.
