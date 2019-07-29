A US airstrike killed a facilitator for an ISIS-aligned militia in northern Somalia, a statement from the American military's Africa Command said on Sunday.



There were no further details given about Saturday's hit in the northern Golis mountain region.



Somalia's main extremist insurgency, al-Shabaab, has sworn allegiance to al-Qaeda and has frequently fought with a splinter militia in the north that has pledged allegiance to ISIS.



The United States carries out regular airstrikes in Somalia in support of a weak, United Nations-backed government in Mogadishu, which has fought al-Shabaab for years.

Last Update: Monday, 29 July 2019 KSA 08:27 - GMT 05:27