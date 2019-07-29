Dan Coats, the spy chief who has clashed with US President Donald Trump over assessments involving Russia, Iran and North Korea, plans to step down soon, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
A person with direct knowledge of that matter told Reuters that Coats advised Trump last week that he planned to step down fairly soon as director of national intelligence. He offered the president some thoughts on who might succeed him, the source said.
The New York Times, citing people familiar with the matter, reported the departure was expected “in the coming days.
Coats’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump is seriously considering tapping US Representative John Ratcliffe, a fellow Republican, to replace Coats, a source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Representatives for Ratcliffe were not immediately available for comment.
Ratcliffe, a member of the House of Representatives intelligence and judiciary committees, strongly defended Trump on Wednesday during former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony on his two-year investigation of Russian election activities.
