China’s culture and tourism ministry said on Wednesday it will stop issuing individual permits for travel to Taiwan for people in 47 mainland cities from August 1 due to the state of relations with the island.
The ministry did not elaborate.
People from the mainland need permission to travel to the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as a renegade province.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?