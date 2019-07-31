China’s culture and tourism ministry said on Wednesday it will stop issuing individual permits for travel to Taiwan for people in 47 mainland cities from August 1 due to the state of relations with the island.



The ministry did not elaborate.



People from the mainland need permission to travel to the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as a renegade province.

Last Update: Wednesday, 31 July 2019 KSA 09:38 - GMT 06:38