North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of a new multiple rocket launcher, state media said Thursday.

Kim “guided a test-fire of newly-developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system on July 31,” state-run KCNA said.

South Korea’s military said Wednesday that two ballistic missiles were fired from the Wonsan area on North Korea’s east coast.

Last Update: Thursday, 1 August 2019 KSA 00:48 - GMT 21:48