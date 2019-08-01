Rwanda has shut its frontier with Ebola-hit Democratic Republic of Congo after a third case of the deadly virus was detected in the border city of Goma, the Congolese presidency said Thursday.

In a statement, it said there had been a “unilateral decision by the Rwandan authorities” that affected citizens from both countries who had to cross the border for their work.

A second case of Ebola was detected on Tuesday in the eastern Congolese city of Goma, a Congolese health official said, increasing fears the virus could establish a foothold in the densely populated area close to the Rwandan border.

Last Update: Thursday, 1 August 2019 KSA 13:07 - GMT 10:07