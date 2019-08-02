NATO has agreed ways to deter Russia from launching a new, land-based, medium-range missile, the alliance said on Friday, saying it would respond “in a measured and responsible way.”

The Secretary General of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said that NATO does “not want a new arms race” after the treaty was scrapped.

The United States formally withdrew from a landmark nuclear missile pact with Russia on Friday after determining that Moscow was in violation of the treaty and had no plans to come into compliance with it.

“Russia bears sole responsibility for the demise of the treaty,” the NATO allies said, referring to the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

“NATO will respond in a measured and responsible way to the significant risks posed by the Russian 9M729 missile ... We have agreed a balanced, coordinated and defensive package of measures,” they said.

