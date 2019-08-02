The United States on Friday formally abandoned the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia, a statement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, accusing Moscow of deliberately violating the Cold War-era arms pact.

“The US withdrawal... of the treaty takes effect today,” Pompeo said on a visit to Bangkok for a regional summit.

“Russia is solely responsible for the treaty’s demise,” he added.

Russia on Friday called on the US to implement a moratorium on deploying intermediate-range nuclear missiles, as Washington officially dropped the major arms treaty.

Last Update: Friday, 2 August 2019 KSA 12:09 - GMT 09:09