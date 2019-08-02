The United States is to accelerate its development of new cruise and ballistic missile systems following its withdrawal from a nuclear treaty with Russia on Friday, the Pentagon said.

“Now that we have withdrawn, the Department of Defense will fully pursue the development of these ground-launched conventional missiles as a prudent response to Russia's actions,” chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said after the US confirmed its exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty.

