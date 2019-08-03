A fresh round of US-Taliban peace talks will start in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday, officials said, describing it as the “most crucial” phase of negotiations to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan.



Senior officials privy to the talks said a peace agreement could be expected at the end of the eighth round of talks between the warring sides and would enable foreign forces to be withdrawn from the war-torn country.

