Russian investigators said on Saturday that they had opened a criminal investigation into the alleged laundering of 1 billion roubles ($15.3 million) by an anti-corruption foundation set up by jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
Russia’s Investigative Committee made the announcement in a statement while an opposition protest organized by Navalny’s allies was taking place in Moscow.
