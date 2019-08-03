Russian investigators said on Saturday that they had opened a criminal investigation into the alleged laundering of 1 billion roubles ($15.3 million) by an anti-corruption foundation set up by jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny.



Russia’s Investigative Committee made the announcement in a statement while an opposition protest organized by Navalny’s allies was taking place in Moscow.

Last Update: Saturday, 3 August 2019 KSA 16:56 - GMT 13:56