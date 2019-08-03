Police in Texas reported an active shooter situation on Saturday at a Walmart store in El Paso.

They said on Twitter they had “multi reports” of multiple shooters in this commercial district of the city.

KTSM, a local NBC affiliate, said 18 people had been shot but did not say how bad the injuries were or if any were dead. It gave no source for this toll.

A witness who gave her name as Vanessa said she had just pulled into the parking lot of the Walmart and “all of a sudden you heard what sounded like fireworks, really loud fireworks.”

“You could hear the pops, one right after another and at that point as I was turning, I saw a lady, seemed she was coming out of Walmart, headed to her car. She had her groceries in her cart and I saw her just fall,” this witness told Fox News.

It has been a particularly bad week for gun violence in the United States.

Two people died and a police officer was wounded on Tuesday at a Walmart in Mississippi.

Last Sunday a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a food festival in northern California, killing three including two children.

Last Update: Saturday, 3 August 2019 KSA 21:46 - GMT 18:46