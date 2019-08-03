US President Donald Trump said on Friday he might name Sue Gordon as acting director of national intelligence after his first choice to lead the agency, congressman John Ratcliffe, decided to drop out.



Speaking to reporters, Trump said he likes Gordon, who is currently the agency’s No. 2 official. Trump also said he is considering a list of three people to lead the agency on a permanent basis and may make an announcement about his choice on Monday.

