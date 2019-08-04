Former Hong Kong Chief Executive C.Y. Leung has offered 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,720) to members of the public who can provide information about the person who threw the Chinese national flag into the water during a pro-democracy protest.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?