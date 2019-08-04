Former Hong Kong Chief Executive C.Y. Leung has offered 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,720) to members of the public who can provide information about the person who threw the Chinese national flag into the water during a pro-democracy protest.

Leung is the predecessor of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who is now facing the same calls to resign that he once confronted.

After a rally on Saturday continued past its designated end point, some protesters scaled a flag pole, removed from it the Chinese flag and flung the flag into an iconic harbor.

Leung said on his Facebook page that the act will provoke “enormous resentment from the entire nation.”

He pledged the cash award to anyone who provides clues about the “insane person” behind it.

