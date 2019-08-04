Five people died and several were injured after a powerful undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia’s heavily populated Java island, triggering a brief tsunami warning, the national disaster agency said Saturday.



The 6.9 magnitude quake on Friday evening sent residents fleeing to higher ground, while many in the capital Jakarta ran into the streets.



An official from Indonesia’s national disaster agency warned the quake could generate a tsunami as high as three meters, but the alert was lifted several hours later.



Three people died of heart attacks as the strong quake rocked the region, agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said on Saturday.



Another person fell to his death while trying to flee his house when the jolt happened, he said, while a fifth victim died from a panic attack.



Four more people were injured and more than 200 buildings were damaged, with about 13 houses destroyed, he added.



More than 1,000 people, who had earlier fled to temporary shelters, returned home after authorities convinced them it was safe to do so, Wibowo said.



“There was thundering noise -- it sounded like a plane overhead -- and I was just so scared that I ran,” said 69-year-old Isah, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, at an evacuation shelter in Pandeglang at the southwest end of Java.

