Prosecutors are to seek the death penalty for the gunman behind a mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas that killed 20 people, the local district attorney said on Sunday.
“I can tell you from the outset, the state charge is capital murder and so he is eligible for the death penalty,” District Attorney Jaime Esparza told a press conference.
“We will seek the death penalty.”
