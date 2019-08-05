Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday that the attorney general would consider litigation claiming that terrorism was committed against Mexicans in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, in which 20 were killed, including six Mexicans.
Ebrard said that such an action could lead to the extradition of the person responsible for the shooting. "For Mexico, this individual is a terrorist," he told a news conference.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?