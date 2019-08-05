More than 100 flights were canceled in Hong Kong on Monday morning with airport authorities warning passengers of potential disruption, as pro-democracy protesters kick off a city-wide strike.

At least 105 flights were listed as canceled on the airport’s departure page on Monday morning.

When contacted, an airport spokesman did not give any reason for the cancellations but said passengers should check to see if their flight was departing.

“The Airport Authority advises passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information, and to proceed to the airport only when their seats and flight time have been confirmed,” the airport said in a statement.

Protesters snarl morning rush in latest action

Protesters in Hong Kong have snarled the morning rush hour by blocking train and platform doors to prevent trains from leaving stations.

Subway and train operator MTR said on Monday that service had been partially suspended on four lines because of a number of door obstruction incidents.

A passenger gestures towards a protester (R) after he prevented the doors of a MTR underground train from closing at Fortress Hill station during morning disruptions to the rush hour commute in Hong Kong on August 5, 2019. (AFP)

It’s the third time in three weeks that protesters have disrupted train service. The action followed a weekend of clashes with police on the streets and ahead of a general strike and more demonstrations called for Monday afternoon.

Hong Kong has seen protests all summer. A movement against an extradition bill that would have allowed residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial has expanded into demands for an investigation into alleged police abuse at protests and the dissolution of the legislature.

Last Update: Monday, 5 August 2019 KSA 04:47 - GMT 01:47