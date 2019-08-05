Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on all parties in the eastern Mediterranean to cooperate with Turkey to solve problems in the area.
Turkey has sent two drilling ships to explore for gas in the waters off the divided island of Cyprus, prompting accusations from Greece that it is undermining security in the region.
Speaking in Ankara, Cavusoglu also said that Turkey will continue to defend the interests of Turkish Cypriots.
