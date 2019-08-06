Turkey will pay a higher price later if it does not do what is necessary in northern Syria today, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday after vowing at the weekend to carry out a military operation in a Kurdish-controlled area east of the Euphrates.
Turkey has undertaken two previous military operations in northern Syria. In a speech to Turkish ambassadors in Ankara, Erdogan said that this “process would, God willing, very soon be taken to a new stage.”
