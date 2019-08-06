Michael Gove, the British minister responsible for planning for a no-deal Brexit, said on Tuesday he was saddened the European Union was refusing to reopen discussions on a divorce deal but that Britain remained open to negotiate a new agreement.
“I’m deeply saddened that the EU now seem to be refusing to negotiate with the UK,” he told Sky News.
“The prime minister has been clear: he wants to negotiate a good deal with the European Union and he will apply all the energy of the government and ensure that in a spirit of friendliness we can negotiate a new deal.
“We do need a new approach. Whatever happens, while we remain ready and willing to negotiate, the EU must appreciate we are leaving on Oct. 31, deal or no deal.”
