A senior Russian lawmaker has denounced the US freeze of all Venezuelan government assets as a crude interference in the country’s internal affairs.



Konstantin Kosachev is the head of the Russian upper house’s international affairs committee and said Tuesday the Trump administration’s action amounts to “international banditry.” He added in remarks carried by the state RIA Novosti news agency that Washington’s move represents an “open meddling into Venezuela’s internal affairs.”



The US ban blocks American companies and individuals from doing business with President Nicolás Maduro’s (nee-koh-LAHS’ mah-DOO’-rohz) government and its top supporters. It’s the first of its kind in the western hemisphere in more than three decades.



Russia has staunchly backed Maduro, while the U.S. and dozens of other nations have cast their support behind opposition leader Juan Guaidó (gwy-DOH’) and recognized him as Venezuela’s interim president.



The Maduro government has yet to respond..

Last Update: Tuesday, 6 August 2019 KSA 12:48 - GMT 09:48