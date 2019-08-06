President Donald Trump ordered a freeze on all Venezuelan government assets in the United States on Monday, in Washington’s latest move against President Nicolas Maduro.

The order affects “all property and interests in property of the Government of Venezuela that are in the United States, that hereafter come within the United States, or that are or hereafter come within the possession or control of any United States person.”

These assets “are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in,” the order said.

The Trump Administration has been ramping up pressure on Caracas in a bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro from power, Reuters reported.

The United States and most Latin American countries and Western democracies have called for Maduro to step down and have recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s president.

But China and Russia have continued to back Maduro, prompting US national security adviser John Bolton to warn the two countries on Monday against doubling down in their support for him.

Last Update: Tuesday, 6 August 2019 KSA 04:43 - GMT 01:43