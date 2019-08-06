The US State Department said on Monday it was closely following events in Kashmir after India said it was revoking the special status of the territory and expressed concern about reports of detentions.

“We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities,” the department’s spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

She added: “We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control.”

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan’s foreign minister has rejected India’s revocation of disputed Kashmir’s special constitutional status, saying the move violates a UN resolution.

Last Update: Tuesday, 6 August 2019 KSA 00:17 - GMT 21:17