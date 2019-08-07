Pakistan announced on Wednesday that it is expelling the Indian High Commissioner and suspending bilateral trade with its nuclear-armed neighbor, days after New Delhi stripped the disputed Kashmir region of its special autonomy.



“We will call back our ambassador from Delhi and send back their” envoy, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced in televised comments.

He spoke as the government released a statement declaring that Pakistan will suspend trade with India in a downgrading of diplomatic ties between the arch rivals.

Islamabad also vowed to take the matter to the United Nations Security Council.

Monday’s decision by the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tighten control on Muslim-majority Kashmir had been widely expected to trigger conflict with Pakistan and reignite an insurgency that has already cost tens of thousands of lives.

Delhi has insisted that the move is an internal matter.

Kashmir has been divided between Pakistan and India since independence in 1947.

Last Update: Wednesday, 7 August 2019 KSA 17:52 - GMT 14:52