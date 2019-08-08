A 5.9-magnitude earthquake rattled Taiwan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
The quake struck at 5:28 am (2128 GMT Wednesday) at a depth of 10 kilometers in northeastern Yilan county. Taiwan’s central weather bureau put its magnitude at 6.0.
High-rises swayed in the capital Taipei, waking people up from their sleep.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by quakes.
In April, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit the island, disrupting traffic and injuring 17 people.
Taiwan’s worst tremor in recent decades was a 7.6-magnitude quake in September 1999 that killed around 2,400 people.
