Pakistan said on Thursday it would suspend a rail service linking it to India, as relations with its arch-rival continue to sour over the contested Kashmir region.

“We have decided to shut down Samjhauta Express,” railways minister Sheikh Rasheed told a news conference on Thursday, in reference to the train running to India’s capital New Delhi from the Pakistani city of Lahore.

“As long as I am railways minister, Samjhauta Express can’t operate.”

On Wednesday, Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties with nuclear-armed rival India, announcing that it will expel the Indian envoy and suspend trade in a deepening row over New Delhi’s move to tighten its grip on disputed Kashmir.

