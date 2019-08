US President Donald Trump on Thursday said no one is authorized to speak to Iran on behalf of the United States and he accused French President Emmanuel Macron of sending “mixed signals” to Tehran over possible talks.

“I know Emmanuel means well, as do all others, but nobody speaks for the United States but the United States itself,” Trump said in a series of tweets.

....I know Emmanuel means well, as do all others, but nobody speaks for the United States but the United States itself. No one is authorized in any way, shape, or form, to represent us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019

It was not immediately clear what Trump was referring to, but a report earlier this week said Macron had invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to this month’s G7 summit to meet Trump.

A French diplomat denied the report on Wednesday.

Last Update: Thursday, 8 August 2019 KSA 21:16 - GMT 18:16