A senior US official said on Wednesday Japan and Korea needed to do some “soul searching” about political decisions that have damaged relations between the two US allies in recent months and called for calm words from their leaders.



Marc Knapper, deputy assistant secretary of state responsible for Japan and Korea, told a Washington think tank it was critical to ensure “productive and constructive relationships” between the allies in the face of shared challenges posed by North Korea, Russia, and China.



He cited a joint patrol last month by Russian and Chinese aircraft near a group of islets claimed by both South Korea and Japan, calling it “a direct challenge to our three countries; an attempt to take advantage of the current frictions in Japan-South Korea relations.”



“We must not let challenges in the region drive a further wedge between and among our three countries,” Knapper said in an address at the Heritage Foundation in Washington.



“Japan and Korea each suffer consequences when their bilateral ties worsen and we believe that each bears responsibility for improvement for their relations,” he added.



“We believe that some soul searching is in order about political decisions that have damaged bilateral trust in recent months and by the same token, we believe that prudence is required to prevent tensions contaminating the economic and security aspects of Japan-South Korea ties,” Knapper said.



The unusually frank comments underlined the depth of concern in Washington about the dispute between the two long-term allies which has brought the relationship between Seoul and Tokyo to arguably its lowest ebb in more than half a century.

Last Update: Thursday, 8 August 2019 KSA 02:43 - GMT 23:43