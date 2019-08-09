Pakistan’s foreign minister is visiting China as part of efforts to pressure India to reverse its decision revoking the special status of the disputed region of Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will meet with Chinese leaders Friday.

Before leaving for Beijing, Qureshi said he will apprise Islamabad’s “trusted friend” about the situation after New Delhi downgraded its portion of Kashmir from statehood to a territory, limited its decision-making power and eliminated its right to its own constitution.

India-controlled Kashmir has been under an unprecedented security lockdown to prevent unrest as the decisions were announced. The Himalayan region is claimed in full by both Pakistan and India and divided between them.

Indian authorities will ease a curfew in troubled Kashmir so that the Muslim-majority population can go to Friday prayers, the region’s police chief told AFP.

“People are allowed to pray within their neighborhood, there is no restriction on that,” said Dilbag Singh, director general of police for Kashmir.

“But they should not venture out of their local area,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a nationwide address on Thursday that people will “not face difficulties” celebrating Eid. Media reports said however that authorities would only make a decision on curfew restrictions on Sunday.

Pakistan says it is considering a proposal to approach the International Court of Justice over India’s action.

Last Update: Friday, 9 August 2019 KSA 09:05 - GMT 06:05