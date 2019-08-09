A US State Department spokeswoman on Thursday called China a “thuggish regime” for disclosing personal details and a photograph of a US diplomat who met with leaders of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.
“I don’t think that leaking an American diplomat’s private information, pictures, names of their children, I don’t think that is a formal protest, that is what a thuggish regime would do,” spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told a news briefing. “That is not how a responsible nation would behave.”
