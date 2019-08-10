One person was injured in a shooting inside a mosque in a suburb of the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday, police said, adding that a suspect had been arrested.

“One person is shot. The severity of that person’s injuries is unknown. One suspect is arrested. The police are working at the location,” Oslo police said on Twitter.



The shooting occurred at the al-Noor Islamic centre in the town of Baerum, an Oslo suburb.



The suspected shooter was described as “"a young white man,” the police added. They said they had no information about the suspect, and there was no indication that more people were involved.



The victim was a 75-year-old member of the congregation, mosque director Irfan Mushtaq told TV2.



“The man carried two shotgun-like weapons and a pistol. He broke through a glass door and fired shots,” he said.



The shooter, who wore body armor and helmet, was overpowered by members of the mosque before police arrived, Mushtaq added.

Last Update: Saturday, 10 August 2019 KSA 19:24 - GMT 16:24