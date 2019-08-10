Russian opposition politician Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, said on social media on Saturday she had been detained by police ahead of a protest in Moscow.
A video posted on Sobol’s Twitter account showed police entering her office.
