Russian riot police ringed off the presidential administration building in Moscow on Saturday after a crowd gathered nearby following an opposition rally and hundreds more were seen walking towards the area chanting, Reuters witnesses said.

Police detained at least 162 people, according to independent monitor.

Tens of thousands of Moscovites staged Russia’s biggest political protest for years earlier on Saturday, rallying to demand free city-wide elections in spite of a government crackdown.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian opposition politician Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, said on social media that she had been detained by police.

