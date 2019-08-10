US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told him missile testing would stop when US-South Korea joint exercises ended.

Trump said in a tweet that Kim complained in a letter of the “ridiculous and expensive” exercises and would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint drills were over.

On Friday President Trump said he has received a “very beautiful letter” from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday and added that he could have another meeting with him.

Speaking to reporters, Trump did not say when such a meeting would take place. North Korea has been testing missiles despite a June 30 meeting between Trump and Kim at which the two agreed to revive stalled working-level talks, which have yet to resume.

