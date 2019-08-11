A murdered young woman whose body was found in a house following a shooting in a mosque near Oslo is the suspected gunman’s stepsister, Norwegian police said Sunday.

“Police are confirming that it is the suspect’s 17-year-old stepsister that was found murdered yesterday,” police said in a statement, after earlier announcing they were treating the Saturday mosque shooting as an “attempted act of terror.”

Last Update: Sunday, 11 August 2019 KSA 16:54 - GMT 13:54