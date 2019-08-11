League chief Matteo Salvini’s call for snap Italian elections after he turned on his own coalition partner faced mounting resistance on Sunday, with both his former 5-Star ally and the centre-left opposition seeking to put the brakes on.
Salvini’s far-right League on Friday filed a no-confidence motion to bring down the government it formed with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, a move that he hopes will trigger new elections as soon as October and install him as Italy’s new leader.
But that plan is facing criticism from other parties, whose support the League would need in parliament for the no-confidence vote to succeed.
Former Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi, who still wields strong influence over his centre-left party, said on Sunday going back to the polls just when the government is due to start preparations for the 2020 budget would be “crazy”.
In an interview with Corriere della Sera daily, Renzi called instead for a caretaker government to be installed with the support of parties across the political spectrum.
Such an administration’s first task would be to find some 23 billion euros ($25.8 billion) to avert a rise in sales tax which will otherwise kick in from January.
“We will head back to the polls, of course. But the savings of Italians must come first,” he said.
He also backed 5-Star’s call for legislation cutting the number of MPs and senators in Italy by 345 to be passed before new elections. There are currently 630 members of the lower house and 315 senators.
5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio also said on Sunday that triggering a government crisis now was “foolish and dangerous.”
While the PD, which is itself deeply divided, and 5-Star remain far apart on many issues, commentators sensed a rapprochement between the two sides, united by a desire to foil
Salvini’s plans given that he would likely emerge as the winner of a snap election.
However, the current leader of the PD, Nicola Zingaretti, told state TV he did not think Renzi’s proposal would work.
“We are all aware of the danger Salvini represents, but I doubt that a government fixing the public finances Salvini messed up would be the solution,” he said.
The draft bill cutting the number of lawmakers is at an advanced stage, with a final vote due next month, but such a measure would have to follow a lengthy constitutional procedure that would make new elections unlikely for another year.
