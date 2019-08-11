A tourist camp and nearby houses on the island of Elafonisos, in southern Greece, have been evacuated for the second day in a row as a wildfire at a nearby landfill intensified because of strong winds.

Authorities had pronounced the fire “under control” Saturday night, but winds picked up.

In all, 90 firefighters on Sunday were trying to contain the fire, aided by six airplanes and three helicopters.

Elafonisos, a 19 square kilometer (7 square mile) island well-known for its sandy beaches, has a population of about 350 people but is visited by over 3,000 tourists daily during the summer.

Strong winds and high temperatures have helped dozens of wildfires break out since Friday across Greece.

Spain fights wildfire on Canary Islands, evacuates 1,000

Spanish authorities say a wildfire on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria has burned 1,000 hectares (2,470 acres) and has forced the evacuation of 1,000 residents.

The regional government of the Canary Islands said on Sunday that 200 firefighters and 10 water-dumping aircraft are working to combat the blaze that started on Saturday for reasons still unknown.

Spain’s military emergency unit that specializes in fighting fires has also deployed to the area.

Spanish state broadcaster RTVE says the evacuations were a precaution and no homes have been burned.

Televised images have showed a bright fire line consuming the hillside overnight near a town.

The Canary Islands are in the Atlantic Ocean off the western coast of Africa.

