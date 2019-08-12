Puerto Rico’s new governor has announced that she is suspending a pending $450,000 contract that is part of the program to rebuild and strengthen the island’s power grid, which was wrecked by Hurricane Maria.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?