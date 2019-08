The Kremlin on Tuesday defended the police response to recent protests in Moscow and downplayed the huge demonstrations.

“We believe the firm action of law enforcement to curb public unrest was absolutely justified,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“We do not agree with those who call what is happening a political crisis.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 13 August 2019 KSA 13:29 - GMT 10:29