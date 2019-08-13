Britain on Tuesday condemned the violence in Hong Kong and encouraged dialogue as police and protesters clashed at the former British colony’s international airport amid an ongoing political crisis.
“Concerning to see what’s happening in Hong Kong and the worrying pictures of clashes between police & protesters at the airport,” Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Twitter.
“We condemn the violence & encourage constructive dialogue to find a peaceful way forward,” he said.
