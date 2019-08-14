Danish police said on Wednesday they had arrested a 22-year old Swedish man and issued an international warrant for a 23-year old Swede, both suspected of being behind an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency’s office in Copenhagen last week.



One person was slightly injured in the explosion which shattered glass doors and windows and scorched metal cladding at the main entrance of the building in what the police said was a deliberate attack.

