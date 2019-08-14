Denmark’s government is considering strengthening controls at its border with Sweden after a bomb-attack aimed at a government agency in Copenhagen led to two Swedes being charged, the Danish prime minister said on Wednesday.



“We will look into the possibility of protecting our border with Sweden in a better and smarter way,” recently appointed prime minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters at a press conference.



Earlier on Wednesday Danish police said they had arrested one 22-year old Swedish man and issued an international warrant for another Swede, 23. Both are suspected of being behind an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency’s office in Copenhagen last week, which injured one person.

Last Update: Wednesday, 14 August 2019 KSA 17:16 - GMT 14:16