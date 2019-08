Thousands of Chinese military personnel paraded at a sports stadium in a city across the border from Hong Kong on Thursday, an AFP reporter witnessed.

Chinese military personnel gather at the Shenzhen Bay stadium in Shenzhen, bordering Hong Kong in China's southern Guangdong province, on August 15, 2019. (AFP)

Armored vehicles were also inside the stadium in Shenzhen, with the drill taking place as fears rise that China may intervene to end 10 weeks of unrest in Hong Kong.

Last Update: Thursday, 15 August 2019 KSA 08:37 - GMT 05:37