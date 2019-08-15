Britain said on Thursday Iran must abide by assurances it had given that the Grace 1 tanker would not travel to Syria and said it would not allow Iran or anyone to bypass European Union sanctions.



“We note the Government of Gibraltar has received assurances from Iran that the Grace 1 will not proceed to Syria. Iran must abide by the assurances they have provided,” a British foreign office spokesman said in a statement.



“We will not stand by and allow Iran – or anyone– to bypass vital EU sanctions on a regime that has deployed chemical weapons against its own people.



“There is no comparison or linkage between Iran's unacceptable and illegal seizure of, and attacks on, commercial shipping vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the enforcement of EU Syria sanctions by the Government of Gibraltar.”

The British foreign office came after Gibraltar decided to release the Grace 1 tanker after receiving formal written assurances from the Iranian government that it would not discharge its cargo in Syria.

“On that basis, Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has decided to lift the detention order and allow the ship to sail,” the Gibraltar Chronicle reported on Thursday.

Last Update: Thursday, 15 August 2019 KSA 19:24 - GMT 16:24